Baby of the week: Larbert tot Cleo Everingham

Cleo Everingham

Mum Heather Everingham, 31, is a staff nurse, while dad Mark Everingham, 39, is a graphic designer. Cleo has a big brother Noah, who is two, and a fur sister in Nala, a four-year-old golden retriever. The family live in Larbert.

Mum said the pregnancy was pretty straightforward although she had scans every week from 28 weeks as baby was measuring small. She was induced three weeks early on June 28. Mum couldn’t believe she’d had a little girl as she was sure she was having another boy.

Mum and dad had really like Cleo for a girl when they were pregnant with Noah and they still loved it when their little girl was born. Her middle name Louise is also mum’s middle name.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleo is a happy, playful little lady who is always smiling and laughing, especially when she is playing with Noah. She loves playing with her Mr Ray play gym, piano and reading books with Noah.

Cleo is very lucky to have her two Grandmas, both called Moira – Ashby and Everingham – and her Grandad Alan Everingham.

Mum and dad would like to thank the team of midwives in the community and all the staff at Forth Valley who were all so friendly and helpful. Also a big thank you to both their extended families and friends for all their help and love.