Baby of the week: Larbert tot Charlie Bain
Charlie William Alan Bain was born on January 24, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 5.56am, weighing 7lb 10.5oz.
Mum Caitlin Swinton, 26, is a care assistant, while dad Connor Bain, 27, is a kitchen assistant.
Charlie is their first child and they live in Larbert.
Mum said her pregnancy was “rather difficult” with sickness all the way through, but she say it was “all worth it to have such an amazing and beautiful boy”.
Charlie arrived a week late.
Most Popular
-
1
Grangemouth death update: Police launch murder investigation
-
2
Grangemouth death update: Dead man's name revealed as building is taped off
-
3
Falkirk Council: Advice given ahead of planned refuse workers strike
-
4
Grangemouth death update: Police have arrested two men
-
5
Falkirk Council: Refuse workers begin planned eight-day strike over pay
Mum went into hospital on the night of January 23 as she was suffering from pre-eclampsia due to high blood pressure and had to be induced.
Charlie arrived the next morning.
Mum and dad both loved the name Charlie. They chose his middle name William after his dad’s late uncle and mum’s late great pop, and Alan is after mum’s late papa.
Mum says Charlie is the happiest little boy, who is always smiling and laughing. He’s so content. She says it is amazing to watch him grow and learn every day.
His proud grandparents are Alison Hepburn, Richard Swinton and Kellie Bain.
Mum and dad would like to say a massive thank you to the midwives at Stenhousemuir Health Centre and maternity staff at Forth Valley Royal.
*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature in our baby of the week column, then please get in touch. Send us an email with your name, daytime contact number and baby’s date of birth to [email protected] Note, babies should be less than six months old at time of entering.