Baby of the week: Larbert tot Charlie Bain

Charlie Bain

Mum Caitlin Swinton, 26, is a care assistant, while dad Connor Bain, 27, is a kitchen assistant.

Charlie is their first child and they live in Larbert.

Mum said her pregnancy was “rather difficult” with sickness all the way through, but she say it was “all worth it to have such an amazing and beautiful boy”.

Charlie arrived a week late.

Mum went into hospital on the night of January 23 as she was suffering from pre-eclampsia due to high blood pressure and had to be induced.

Charlie arrived the next morning.

Mum and dad both loved the name Charlie. They chose his middle name William after his dad’s late uncle and mum’s late great pop, and Alan is after mum’s late papa.

Mum says Charlie is the happiest little boy, who is always smiling and laughing. He’s so content. She says it is amazing to watch him grow and learn every day.

His proud grandparents are Alison Hepburn, Richard Swinton and Kellie Bain.

Mum and dad would like to say a massive thank you to the midwives at Stenhousemuir Health Centre and maternity staff at Forth Valley Royal.