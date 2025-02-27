Baby of the week: Larbert tot Beauden Thomson

Beauden Thomson (Pic: Submitted)

Beauden George Alexander Thomson was born on July 4, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 9.23pm, weighing 8lb 14oz.

Mum Rachel Thomson, 35, is a civil servant, while dad George Thomson, 40, is an offshore worker. Beauden is their first child, but he has a ‘big’ sister in the form of Duchess, their pet cat. The family live in Larbert.

Mum said she struggled with sickness until around week 15 of her pregnancy however after that it was all very easy. Beauden was measuring big so she had to attend for regular scans.

When it came to the birth, mum said labour was long. Her waters broke a week after her due date on the 4th and Beauden arrived 16 hours later. She said some intervention was required in the end as Beauden was stuck due to his head and shoulders. However mum said that dad, George, was a great support not only to herself but to the doctors and midwives too, jokingly offering them snacks while they did all they could to help.

Mum and dad were convinced they were having a girl so struggled to think of any boys names. When Beauden was born they still didn’t have a clue. Dad picked the name and being a massive rugby fan his name comes from the New Zealand rugby player Beauden Barrett. Mum said: “Once I heard it I knew it was perfect as we wanted something not heard very often yet very classic.”

Mum said Beauden is the most happy baby, he smiles all day and loves a cuddle from anyone he meets. She said: “He brings not only us, but our family and friends, so much joy.

"He has always been a very placid baby, very rarely cries and very much happy to be here as we always say.”

Beauden’s proud grandparents are Nan and Alex Rankine, and Shona and George Thomson.

Mum would like to thank everyone in the labour unit at Forth Valley Royal, especially Vanessa and Mia, on assisting with her labour and all the midwives in the Cedar team. She also added her thanks to all the friends and family who supported and helped in the weeks once Beauden arrived.

