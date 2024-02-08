Baby of the week: Larbert tot Aaron Ferguson
Mum Gemma Gibson, 32, is a carer, while dad Ewan Ferguson, 35, is a stock control manager. Aaron has two big sisters, Hayleigh who is 11 and five-year-old Niamh. They both love having a baby brother. The family live in Larbert.
Mum said she had a very sicky pregnancy and she felt like she was pregnant forever, but other than that it was a good pregnancy.
She said the birth was very straightforward. She had a planned c-section due to carrying big babies.
Aaron had always been mum and dad’s boy’s name. It was also the only boy’s name they could both agree on.
Mum said Aaron’s a very relaxed baby, his week cheeky character is coming out and he’s definitely found his voice.
Aaron’s proud grandparents are Margaret and Sandy Gibson from Larbert and Clare Ferguson from Glasgow.
Mum and dad would like to thank their parents for everything they do for them all and also thanks to the Cedar team and staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
