Baby of the week: Langlees tot Tala Robertson

Tala Robertson

Dad Alexander Robertson, 32, is a home carer, while mum Siobhan Sutherland, 21, is a carer. They live in Langlees. Tala has a half brother, Aaron who is four.

Mum said the pregnancy was good. She suffered with bad sickness until 20 weeks and then she had to get checks done due to Tala being a tiny baby.

Mum said the birth was quite painful as she was induced. She had an epidural but within ten hours Tala was delivered.

Mum and dad picked the name Tala after Siobhan’s mum found it reading something. It's Native American Indian for white wolf which is Siobhan’s favourite animal.

Tala is very cheeky but always happy. She always puts a smile on people’s faces. She’s scared she’ll miss something so watches everything and fights sleep.

Her proud grandparents are James and Sylvia Robertson and Olive and Paul Sutherland.

Mum and dad would like to thank Olive when in hard times she brought clothes and food to keep them going while Tala was in ICU. Also thank you to James (Alex’s dad) and Natalie (Alex’s sister) for taking them to Glasgow children’s unit when they were transferred there when Tala was only a couple of days old.