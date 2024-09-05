Mason Mawhinnie (pic: Submitted)

Mason Reece Mawhinnie was born on February 6, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 7.02pm, weighing 8lb 7oz.

Mum Dana Beveridge is a baristas maestro at Costa Coffee, while dad Calvin Mawhinnie is a machine operator at Bekeart Rope Company. The family live in Langlees.

Mum said her pregnancy was really easy with no sickness and no cravings. She worked right up until two weeks before Mason was born.

When it came to the birth however she said it was hard. She was in active labour for two days with 14-15 hours of pushing. Mum lost about 3.5 litres of blood. She said Mason ended up getting an infection from being so long in active labour. Mum and baby were in hospital for just over a week. Mum added: “In the end everything we went through was all worth it and we wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Mum chose the name Mason after her grandad. His middle name Reece was chosen by dad after his best friend who helped them out a lot.

Mum said Mason is the funniest little boy ever. He’s the most happy little boy who barely cries. He loves trying to walk and being outside. He loves watching and trying to play with the family’s two dogs.

Mason’s proud grandparents are Debbie Beveridge (Nana), David Beveridge (Papa Bev), Claire Skelton (Granny), Steve Skelton (Grandad) and Scott Mawhinnie (Papa).

Mum and dad would like to thank both their mums as they are always there when they need them. They would also like to thank the midwives at the hospital who mum said were “amazing” and kept them updated everyday with everything they asked them.

