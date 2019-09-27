Baby of the week: Kobi Edward Crorken

Kobi Crorken was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on July 21, 2019 at 7.21pm. He weighed 6lbs 13oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Jay Trearty (27) is a home carer, while dad Michael Crorken (32) is a window cleaner. The parents are from Denny.

THE PREGNANCY: Mum said the pregnancy was pretty good. They were in and out of scans a few times because he was so small but had no problems.

THE BIRTH: The birth was induced three weeks early but it was a fairly quick birth.

THE NAME: They struggled to come up with a name as they already had three little boys between them. They ended up hearing the name one day and decided they liked it and that is what they were sticking with.

THE BABY: He is a brilliant baby who is described as being a very happy and content child.

THE GRANDPARENTS: His grandmother on his mum’s side is Katy Trearty, who is from Denny, and on his dad’s side is Donna Haldane who is also from Denny.

THE THANKS: The parents would like to say a big thank you to all of the friends and family who helped during the pregnancy and for everything they did once he was born. It’s much appreciated.