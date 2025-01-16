Baby of the week: Kinnaird tot Jaxon McLuckie

Jaxon McLuckie (pic: submitted)

Jaxon John McLuckie was born on May 5, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.41am, weighing 9lb 2oz.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Melissa McLuckie is a waitress at Central Perk in Falkirk. They live in Kinnaird.

Mum said her pregnancy was “amazing”. She said it was smooth sailing and she had no sickness. However, when it came to the birth she said it wasn’t as smooth. After 19 hours in labour she had an emergency c-section due to complications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she chose the name Jaxon as she has always liked the name. She said when she found out she was having a boy there was no other name that she liked. His middle name John is after her late Grandpa John Crosbie who would have absolutely adored Jaxon.

Mum said Jaxon is a brilliant baby with such a bubbly little personality. She said he is the best thing that has happened to her.

His proud grandparents are Susan Crosbie and partner Steven Bowers and Billy Beattie, who have all been an amazing support to Melissa and her little boy.

Mum said she would like to thank her mum and Auntie Sharon who spent the full long 19 hours in labour with her. She said they were the best support she could have ever wished for. She also added thanks to her best friends Becky and Chris for supporting her throughout her full pregnancy, saying “Jaxon is so lucky to have you both”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Send an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.