Baby of the week: Katie Scarlett Sutherland

Katie Scarlett Sutherland

Mum Lucy Graudus, 34, is a reservations co-ordinator at a top Edinburgh venue, while dad Colin Sutherland, 42 is a security guard.

They live in Glen Village.

Katie Scarlett has a half brother and half sister who both adore her and love her very much.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum suffered from severe Hyperemesis Gravidarum throughout her pregnancy.

She said while it wasn’t an enjoyable pregnancy, seeing Katie Scarlett at the ultrasound scans and feeling her little kicks (and hiccups!) certainly made it worthwhile adding, “now that she’s here, I can safely say it was 100 per cent worth it”.

Katie Scarlett arrived a month early, she had been due on Christmas Day.

Mum’s waters broke at 4.30am and Katie Scarlett arrived by 4.30pm through a natural birth with just gas and air.

The little one’s name is from the character Katie Scarlett O’Hara, played by Vivien Leigh in the 1939 film Gone With the Wind.

Mum explained: “I’ve loved this movie since I was a teenager, and vowed that one day, if I ever had a little girl, her name would be Katie Scarlett.

"Luckily Colin loves her name as much as I do.”

Her middle name is Lindsay which she shares with her Papa.

Katie Scarlett is an easy going, contented, happy baby. She loves her cuddles, playing with toys and seeing her little friends at baby classes.

Her proud grandparents are Cilla and Stuart Graudus and Alistair and Lorraine Sutherland.

Mum would like to thank the NHS and the Pregnancy Sickness Support charity for their help while she was pregnant.

She’s also like to thank her own mum Cilla for showing her what it takes to be an excellent parent and role model for her daughter.

*If you’ve recently had a new arrival in the family and would like them to feature in our baby of the week column then we want to hear from you.