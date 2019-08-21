Baby of the week: James Vinnie Robert McAdam-Murphy

THE DETAILS: James Vinnie Robert McAdam-Murphy was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on May 5, 2019 at 3.48pm. He weighed 5lbs 7.5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum, Jacquelyn McAdam (29), is a factory worker with Scottish Fine Soaps while dad, Garry Murphy (39) is a highway maintenance operative with AMEY Highways. The couple are from Hallglen.

THE PREGNANCY: Mum said that the pregnancy was alright but that she couldn’t stop eating, especially towards the end of the pregnancy.

THE BIRTH: The birth was “sore” but Jacquelyn said it was all worth it because when she saw him for the first time he was so beautiful.

THE NAME: The name James came from Jacquelyn’s brother who died some years ago. Vinnie was the name of her grandfather and Robert was from James’ grandfather who also died.

THE BABY: He is the cutest and most amazing baby that they had ever seen. Mummy and daddy love their ‘little sausage’ very much.

THE GRANDPARENTS: The grandparents are Vinnie Smith and Sandra McAdam, who are both from Hallglen.