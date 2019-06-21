Baby of the week: James Fraser Alexander

James Fraser Alexander was born on March 15, 2019 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 7lbs 11oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Aileen Fraser (29) is a stay at home mum while dad Jamie Alexander (26) is self employed. The family stay in Grangemouth.

THE PREGNANCY: Aileen had a not too bad pregnancy but she struggled with pelvic pain throughout.

THE BIRTH: Aileen’s birth with James was not much better than her pregnancy. After being induced two days after her due date, she was in labour for 12 hours.

THE BABY: James is a very happy and content baby who is still learning to sleep through the nights. He loves his two big sisters, Emily (7) and Sophie (5).

THE NAME: Aileen and Jamie chose the name James after Aileen’s late grandad and because it is similar to Jamie.

THE GRANDPARENTS: James’ very proud grandparents are Margaret and Thomas Fraser from Grangemouth and Lorraine and Gordon Alexander (who sadly never got to meet James) from Falkirk.

THANKS: Aileen and Jamie would like to thank all the maternity staff at Forth Valley hospital. She would also like to thank her sister Rhona for being a great birthing partner.