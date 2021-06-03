Baby of the week: Jack McGown

Jack McGown was born in December 2020.

Mum Caitlin Connolly, 27, is a clinical coder, while dad Andrew McGown, 30, is an estates manager. They both work at the Larbert hospital and live in Stoneywood, Denny.

Mum said she had a brilliant pregnancy, although she became anaemic in the later stages. She said it was a little strange during lockdown attending the very first scan on her own, but luckily dad could be at the rest.

The labour was very quick after she was induced as Jack was measuring small.

Mum said the minute the couple picked the name Jack they instantly agreed if the baby was a boy that’s what they would choose. His middle name Gordon is after Andrew’s dad.

Jack is a bubbly, content baby who is so laid back. Everyone says he’s always smiling and so happy to be around. He just seems to be learning so quickly.

Jack’s proud grandparents are Jacqui McGown, Gordon McGown, Annemarie McGrellis, Lawrence Connolly and Lorraine Connolly.

Mum and dad would like to thank all of the maternity staff at Forth Valley Royal for the amazing care they received. Mum said they were such an amazing team and nothing was a problem for them.

They would also like to thank both of their families for the support they have received as they couldn’t do it without them.