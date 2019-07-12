Baby of the week: Hayley Prow

Hayley Prow was born at St John’s Hospital, Livingston on March 19, 2019 weighing 6lbs 5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Courtney McNiven is 21 years and dad Conlan Prow is 20 years. The couple are from Maddiston.

THE PREGNANCY: Courtney said that the pregnancy was fine other than suffering from quite bad morning sickness.

THE BIRTH: The birth was a painful experience! Courtney started having contractions at around 5am and was 3cm dilated at noon. The couple managed to fall asleep and wake up 15 minutes before she was ready to have little Hayley.

THE NAME: The couple came up with the name by each writing a list of names they liked and narrowed it down until they picked Hayley.

THE BABY: Little Hayley is a bright and happy baby. Just hours old was holding her bottle while her dad was feeding her and was holding her own head up after just a couple of days. She even sleeps from 8pm to 7am.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Hayley’s doting grandparents are Alastair and Linda McNiven, who are from Maddiston, and Christine Johnston and Martin Prow, who are from Bo’ness.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank all the staff at St Johns and in particular their community midwife Jane Howie who went above and beyond for them.