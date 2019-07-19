Baby of the week: Harper-Rose Henderson

Harper-Rose Henderson was born at Fourth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on April 11, 2019. She weighed 8lbs 3oz.

THE PARENTS: Kelsey Inglis (22) is a social care worker while Connor Henderson (24) is a fire protection officer. The parents are from Falkirk.

THE PREGNANCY: Kelsey said that the pregnancy was good and everything went really well.

THE BIRTH: The birth was pretty dramatic. Kelsey wouldn’t dilate so she was rushed away for an emergency c-section.

THE NAME: The name had been decided from the start with help from Kelsey’s mum who came up with Harper-Rose.

THE BABY: She is amazing, mum says she has been blessed with a dream baby. She does not yet have a favourite toy however, she loves her little rabbit comfort blanket. She won’t sleep without it. She sleeps right through the night and will only wake once if at all and has done so more or less since she was born.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Kelsey’s parents are Donna and David. Connor’s parents are Claire and Allan.

THANKS: They would like to thank Kelsey’s mum for everything she did before and after the birth and right up until now for continuing to help and give support.