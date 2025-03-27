Baby of the week: Hallglen tot Theo Wallace

Theo John Wallace was born on July 18, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 1.37pm, weighing exactly 9lb.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Jordan Montgomery, 22, is a customer experience agent at Peoples Motor Group, while dad Cameron Wallace, 22, is a store assistant at Lidl. The family have recently moved to Hallglen from California.

Mum said her pregnancy went well, but she knew from early on that Theo was on the bigger side and a high risk pregnancy so was advised to have an induction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad decided not to find out the gender as they wanted a surprise at the birth.

Theo Wallace (pic: submitted)

When it came to the birth, the induction was booked for 5pm on July 18 however mum’s waters broke themselves at 1.30am that morning and the contractions came quickly after that. Theo was born at 1.37pm after one and a half hours of pushing. Mum said her mum Kelly, and partner Cameron were “an incredible support throughout the full birth”. She said: “Theo is the fifth generation on my mum’s side – who are all women – so we were shocked that he was a boy!”

Theo was the only boy’s name mum and dad had picked as mum was convinced he was a girl when she was pregnant as there’s only one boy in the family. Dad liked the name Teddy to be a nickname for Theodore so mum suggested Theo and it’s stuck. Theo’s middle name John comes from mum’s papa.

Theo is a very happy little boy, shy but content. He is always smiling and giggling. He loves his food and his sleep too. He loves his Nanny’s dog Maisie as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theo is the first grandchild to Kelly and Thomas Montgomery and Drew and Louise Keltie and second grandson to Tracy and Steven Cartwright. He is first great grandchild to Linda and John Strang and Jean Keltie and first great great grandchild to Bett Isbell.

Mum said: “I’d like to thank my mum for the help she’s given us all over the last year, she has been an amazing nanny to Theo and we appreciate everything she has done for us. We love you!

"Thank you to Theo’s Auntie Myah for all of your love and singing too.”

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature, then get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.