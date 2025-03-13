Baby of the week: Hallglen tot Scarlett Jamieson

Scarlett Elizabeth Jamieson was born on June 18, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 10.45am, weighing 7lb 14oz.

Mum Bethany Sargent, 21, is a stay at home mum, while dad James Jamieson, 26, is a chef at Behind the Wall. The family live in Hallglen.

Mum said the pregnancy was great and she was so excited by the end of it to finally meet her.

When it came to the birth, mum said it was “super smooth”. She was born by c-section and mum said the staff at the hospital were great and super friendly.

Scarlett Jamieson (pic: submitted)

Mum and dad chose the name Scarlett because they thought it was a cute name.

Scarlett is very friendly and bubbly. She is super funny with the faces that she pulls and hse is just an all round happy and great baby.

Her proud grandparents are Corinne (Granny C), David (Papa), Karrena (Nana), Viv (Bampy Viv) and Louise (Nanny Lou).

Mum and dad would love to thank their family and friends and Scarlett’s great granny Betty for all their amazing support. Mum added: “We love them all very much.”

*Have you recently had a new addition to the family and would you like them to feature in a future edition as our baby of the week? If so, then please get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.