Dad Robert Brodie, 40, is a restaurant manager, while mum Debbie Brown, also 40, is an Early Years Officer. Lydia has a big sister Carly, who is 11. The family live in Hallglen.

Mum said she didn’t know she was pregnant with Lydia as she had no symptoms related to pregnancy so she was a “fantastic surprise” when she arrived. She said the birth was traumatic as she delivered her herself while at work.

Big sister Carly and dad picked Lydia’s name while mum was still in hospital. She said it took her a while to adjust to it, but “she’s definitely a Lydia”.

Lydia is a fun, happy, cheeky little girl who loves to smile and give cuddles.

Her proud grandparents are Gordon and Agnes Brown and Annette and Francis Brodie.

Mum and dad would like to thank family and friends who sprung into action after Lydia was born to help them get everything they needed. Mum added a special thanks to her amazing colleagues who helped after delivery and for all the care and support they have given her. She would also like to thank the midwives at FVRH.

