Baby of the week: Hallglen tot Kaelan Lumsden

Kaelan Lumsden (Pic: submitted)

Kaelan Aster Lumsden was born on April 24, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 9.31am, weighing 6lb 10oz.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His dad is Corey Lumsden and his mum Kara McKinnon. His siblings are Leigh Tye and the late Theo. The family live in Hallglen.

It was a “very tough and difficult” pregnancy for mum and dad. They lost their son Theo in 2022 when he was just four days old due to multiple organ failure. This pregnancy was classed as a high risk pregnancy wtih lots of medication and weekly scans and appointments to make sure everything was ok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The birth itself was an elected c-section which was very quick and Kaelan was born to the song ‘Keep on Moving’ by Five.

Mum and dad chose the name Kaelan as it was unique and uncommon. His middle name Aster is the flower for September, which is the month his late brother Theo was born and passed.

Mum and dad say Kaelan is “full of beans”. He loves to dance and is very cheeky.

His proud grandparents are Papa Tommy and his partner Michelle; Granny Brenda; Grandad Curtis and Grandma Lyn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad would like to thank their consultant from Forth Valley Royal – Dr Donald Wilson and his fantastic team – for the best support and care to make sure Kaelan was delivered safely after their traumatic experience.

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature in a future edition, then get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, daytime contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.