Baby of the week: Halle Jean Liza Loraine Murray

Halle Jean Liza Loraine Murray was born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 13, 2018 weighing 6lbs 13oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Carla Murray (26) is a stay at home mum, while dad Derek Murray (40) is a food production operator.

THE PREGNANCY: Mum Carla said she had bad morning sickness throughout but other than that it went well with no problems.

THE BIRTH: Halle came three weeks early as Carla had been having contractions for four days. Apart from that it was a relatively straightforward birth with Derek by her side.

THE BABY: Halle is a smiley and happy baby who loves to wind up her brother Hayden. She loves to be the centre of attention, is very loving and is a daddy’s girl.

THE NAME: Carla and Derek had always liked Halle from the beginning of her pregnancy. Jean is after Derek’s gran and Carla’s auntie, Liza is after Carla’s late gran and Loraine is after Carla’s mum.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Halle’s very proud grandparents are Loraine and John McMahon and William Carson, all from Falkirk.

THANKS: Carla and Derek would like to thank all the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and also to Halle’s big brother Hayden as he has been amazing throughout.