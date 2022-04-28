Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot Zac Corrigan

Zac Corrigan

Mum Sarah Bernard, 21 is a stay at home mum, while dad Darren Corrigan, 26, is a joiner. Zac is their first child. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum says she kept well and was just a little bit sick at the start of her pregnancy. She says it was a really straightforward pregnancy.

She was taken into hospital four days ahead of her due date as baby was measuring small. After two days in hospital she went into labour and it went very quickly.

Mum and dad had discussions on several names, but the name Zac really stood out to both of them.

Zac is a very happy, calm and content little boy who always has a smile on his face.

His proud grandparents are gran Nicola Bernard, gran Rose Corrigan and grandad Gerrard Corrigan.

His proud great grandparents are Ann Corrigan and Pauline Bernard.

Mum and dad would like to thank the midwives and nurses at Forth Valley Royal and all their family and friends for their help throughout the pregnancy.