Tommy McLaughlan

Tommy’s mum is Emma McLaughlan and his dad Terry Stevenson. Tommy has three older brothers and a big sister who dote on him. The family are from Grangemouth.

Mum said the pregnancy was lovely as they kept him to themselves for as long as they could get away with. She added: “It just made it so special.” Tommy was born a little early, catching mum and dad a bit off guard.

Mum said they had to choose the name Thomas as it was very special to them both as it was the name of both their grandfathers.

Tommy is a happy content little boy who loves spending time with his siblings.

His grandparents are Edith and Sharon McLaughlan and Barbara Goldie.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the lovely staff who looked after mum and baby at the hospital.

