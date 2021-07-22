Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot Teddy Grant

Teddy Grant

Mum Helen Grant, 37, works in pensions at Prudential, while dad Stewart Grant, 34, works for Walker Timber. Teddy has a big brother Charlie who is three. The family live in Grangemouth

From eight weeks into her pregnancy mum was in and out of hospital. She had a kidney stone at 18 weeks. Having been diagnosed with pre eclampsia in her first pregnancy she was assured it was extremely rare to happen again. However with high blood pressure and water retention from 16 weeks, it looked like it was happening again. Mum and baby were being checked twice weekly by 25 weeks. At 28 weeks mum was kept in hospital for pre-eclampsia treatment. The blood flow through the placenta wasn't working as it should and the decision was made that it was safest for him to be delivered. Teddy was born at 29 weeks. Mum said: “Nothing prepares you for your April baby being born in January!”

Teddy was a name mum always wanted, but dad wasn’t too keen. Given the tough time mum went through at the end of the pregnancy dad decided she could have her way! His middle name Chester is after the city which is one of the couple’s favourite places and where they had their Covid permitted lockdown honeymoon.

Teddy is very determined and such a strong little boy.

He whizzed through neonatal ICU and special care. He was home the day before Mother’s Day – four weeks before his due date. He is such a chilled baby. Mum said: “It’s an honour and a pleasure to be his parents.”

Teddy’s proud grandparents are Rosemary de la Porte and Tom Begg, and Sandra and Chick Grant.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the doctors and nurses in FVRH, especially Doctor David and of course all the neonatal staff for taking such good care of their boy. They would also like to thank the grandparents for helping look after Charlie while Teddy was in hospital.