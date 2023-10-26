Shay Provan

Mum Megan Provan, 28, is the owner of Oh My Gloss salon in Falkirk, while dad Stuart Provan, 31, is an instrument technician at Syngenta, Grangemouth. The family sadly lost Shay’s older brother Saul when mum was 21 weeks pregnant to a rare neural tube defect called encephaolcele in March 2022. Shay’s doggy big brother is Dexter. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said she had an amazing pregnancy with no sickness. She only had a sore back and was of course really anxious after their previous loss. But mum said Shay’s pregnancy was really straightforward and she really loved it.

Mum opted for an induction at 39 weeks and was prepared for a long induction and for it to end in a C-section. However, she actually ended up getting to 8cm on paracetamol and a bath as she just thought it was her sore back playing up. She began the induction process at 5.30pm and Shay was born at 12.20am. Mum and dad couldn’t quite believe how fast it all happened.

The name Shay has various meanings in different languages. One is derived from the Hebrew name Shai, which means a precious gift. Mum and dad saw Shay as a precious gift from his brother Saul.

Shay is really cheeky and loves to be called handsome. Mum says he’s a hard audience and can be difficult to impress if he hasn’t met you before but after some compliments he always warms up and within half an hour he’ll be your best friend. His granny would say he has his mum wrapped around his finger.

Shay’s proud grandparents are Tracy and Steven Vause and Ruth and David Provan.

Mum would like to thank his grannies and grandads for always being so loving and supportive, but also thanks to ‘Mom Club’ – they know who they are – for sharing this wild ride of motherhood with her and always being so unjudgementally supportive in every way.