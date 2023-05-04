Robyn Parkes

Mum Zoe Arnott, 26, is an NHS staff bank administrator, while dad Liam Parkes, 29, is a mechanical engineer. They live in Grangemouth. Robyn has two big brothers, Ruaridh who is six and three-year-old Blane.

Mum said the pregnancy was “not enjoyable at all” as she had sickness until around 26 weeks and severe pelvic pains. However she said in comparison to her pregnancy with big brother Blane “it was a walk in the park”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it came to the birth, mum said it was quick. Mum and dad were getting ready for a surprise 30th birthday party when they realised she was in labour. Mum was checked over at the hospital to be told her waters were bulging and she would be here as soon as they burst. Minutes later they did and Robyn was here. Mum said it was a “super quick straight forward labour”.

Mum and dad couldn’t agree on a name. Robyn was briefly mentioned and they both liked it but at the time it didn’t feel like it was the one. Mum said now looking at Robyn she couldn’t think of another name she’d want to give her as it suits her perfectly. Her middle names are after her grannie and nana.

Mum said Robyn’s wild and wants to chase after her brothers. She has the cheekiest smile and laugh, although she has a tendency to be crabbit when she’s tired.

Robyn’s proud grandparents are Catherine and Donald Arnott and Beverley and Michael Parkes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad would like to thank the midwives at FVRH, especially the student midwife Chloe who delivered Robyn and the midwives and nurses who looked after them once she was born.