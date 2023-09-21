Robyn Hay (pic: submitted)

Mum Mhairi Hay and dad Dean Hay are both 33 and work at the Grange Manor Hotel. Dad is the head chef there and it was at the hotel they met over ten years ago. Robyn has a big brother Mason, who is autistic and loves his sister to bits. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said the pregnancy was not great at the start as she was being sick for the first four months. After that she could enjoy the pregnancy and it all was straightforward and good. She said the birth itself was very fast. She said the contractions started at 6am, she went to the hospital at 10.30am and Robyn was born at 4.02pm the same day.

Mum and dad had Robyn chosen for a girl or Mason for a boy when they had their first child, Mason. They still loved the name so the minute they found out they were having a girl this time they had to call her Robyn.

Mum said Robyn is “a cheeky little monkey” who knows exactly what she’s doing. She said she acts shy at times. She’s a very happy baby who is always so content and loves to play.

Mum said she would like to thank her husband Dean for putting up with her during her pregnancy and still going. She’d also like to thank the grannies – Alison Mackenzie and Debbie Hay and great gran Flora Reid for everything they have done to help since having Robyn. She added: “They are just the best.”