Oliver White

Mum Jennifer Anderson, 30, is an HR consultant for NatWest, while dad Paul White, 33, is a property standards officer for Falkirk Council.

Oliver’s ‘big brother’ is the family’s dog, Archie. They live in Grangemouth.

Mum said her pregnancy was pretty straightforward. She had no morning sickness and was a little tired at the start, but said the last two months felt very long as sleeping was difficult.

Oliver was born by planned caesarian section and mum said it couldn’t have gone any better, although she said they were shocked at his weight as he was hiding it well.

Mum and dad knew they were having a boy and Oliver was the only boy’s name they both liked. They also liked that it could be shortened to Ollie. David is after his mum’s little brother and John is after both mum and dad’s grandads.

Oliver is the happiest little boy. He is very cheeky and loves to babble. Mum said he has slept through the night from the beginning so they are very lucky.

His proud grandparents are Susan and Ronnie Anderson, Mags and Cameron Scott and Eddie and Michele White.

Mum and dad would like to thank their parents for all their help and the staff at Forth Valley Royal who were wonderful throughout the pregnancy, birth and aftercare.

