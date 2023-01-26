Nyah Millar

Mum Samantha Hastings is 34 and dad Ross Millar, 34, is a landscaper. Nyah has a big brother Noah who is six. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said her pregnancy felt long as she found out she was expecting when she was just two weeks pregnant, unlike in her first pregnancy when she didn’t know she was pregnant until 28 weeks. She said she suffered from gestational diabetes, which made cravings very hard, and the heartburn was extremely bad, but she said worth it as Nyah was born with a full thick head of hair.

Mum was induced on the Sunday and after a hard labour Nyah arrived late on the Tuesday night at 37 weeks. Mum and baby were in hospital for five days for observation before being allowed to go home to join the rest of the family.

When it came to her name, mum and dad went through loads of names that they couldn’t agree on, but there was something about Nyah that they both loved.

Mum said Nyah is a little bundle of joy with the cheekiest smile. She absolutely adores her big brother who gets the best smiles from her.

Nyah is the second grandchild for Pamela Hastings and the late Alexander Hastings, and the fourth grandchild for Lynda Thompson and the late David Thompson.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the midwives at Forth Valley Royal, especially Brooke Lipski who was the first midwife on shift and was then back on shift to deliver Nyah two days later.