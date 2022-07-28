Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot Nancy Francis

Nancy Francis

Nancy’s mum is Laura Francis, 35, and her dad is Sean Francis, 31, who is a factory worker.

She has an older brother Alby, who has just turned two. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said her pregnancy was “a bit up and down”. She found out she was pregnant at 19 weeks and due to her health and issues with Nancy’s big brother she had lots of scans and check ups.

Mum went for a growth scan at 36 weeks and was taken to theatre for a C-section as Nancy had stopped growing.

She said the birth wasn’t too bad but she was alone as dad Sean was waiting outside with Alby during the scan and had to take him to be looked after when the medical staff decided to take her to theatre.

He missed the birth as it was all too quick.

Nancy spent two weeks in the NICU before getting home two days before Christmas.

Mum and dad chose the name Nancy after Sean’s grand.

They couldn’t agree on a name so mum suggested naming her after his gran because she means so much to them.

She was thrilled by this and now tells everyone Nancy is named after her.

Jenna and Paige are after mum and dad’s sisters.

Nancy is a happy wee soul, who loves a wee dance and is full of cheek.

Her proud grandparents are Grandad Chick and Granny Susan, Nanny Susie and Papa Lee and Papa Rab. Special mention too for Great Gran Nancy.

Mum and dad would like to thank all their family and friends for their support following Nancy’s birth and all the staff at FVRH who looked after mum and the NICU staff who looked after Nancy so brilliantly.