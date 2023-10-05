Meganne Clark (pic: submitted)

Mum Michaela McCarrol, 33, is a hairdressing student, while dad Christopher Clark, 31, is a labourer.

Meganne has three elder siblings, Nathan, 14; George, seven, and Micah who is four. The family also have a dog, Kaya, who is 10 months. They live in Grangemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum said it was a high risk, surprise pregnancy after previously having fertility treatment. She said she was very sore and tired throughout and she was constantly at hospital appointments. Mum had a planned caesarean at 37 weeks, but they kept the date a secret from everyone.

Mum and dad chose the name Meganne spelling it differently due to Anne being a family name on both sides. Charlie is after Meganne’s great grandad who sadly passed away, while Wilson is after her dad’s uncle who he is extremely close to and who is close to all the kids.

Meganne always has a serious look on her face but when she smiles it lights up the room. Mum said she is a fantastic, happy baby who only really cries when she’s hungry or when she’s told her food is finished. Her nickname is trumpet, mum says for obvious reasons.

Meganne’s grandparents are Anne McCarrol and the late Michael McCarrol, who sadly didn’t meet any of the girls; Rodney and Lynn Clark and June Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad