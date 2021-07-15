Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot Lyla Fullarton

Lyla Fullarton

Mum Lauren Gibbon is 27, while dad Callum Fullarton is 30. The family live in Grangemouth.

Lauren said her pregnancy was a lovely surprise and she had a great pregnancy with no complications.

However, she said the birth was long and very painful as Lyla was back to back.

Mum said: “Lyla is my everything and I wouldn’t change her for the world.

"She is funny, loves Wheels on the Bus, music and loves pulling my dog Poppy’s ears.

"She smiles all the time and is a very happy content little baby.”

Mum and dad went through a couple of names when deciding on Lyla, but they loved the song ‘Hey Lyla’ by Oasis and decided to use that.

Lyla’s proud grandparents are Wilma Gibbon, Ali Gibbon, Charmaine Fullarton and Barry Campbell. She also has a great grandma. Sadly her other great grandma passed away before Lauren found out she was pregnant. Lyla’s middle name Ann is in memory of Lauren’s gran, Ann Watt.

Mum would like to thank all the midwifery staff at the Larbert hospital, as well as her partner and her family for the support they have given her throughout her pregnancy journey.