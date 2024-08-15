Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot Lily Corr
Dad Jordan Corr is 21, while mum Elizabeth Corr is 25. Lily has a big sister Rose, who is four and a big brother Damon who is three. The family live in Grangemouth.
Mum said her pregnancy was very calming to begin with, but with some struggles towards the end. When it came to the birth she said it was okay with it being an elective section with the use of forceps.
Mum and dad chose the name Lily as because she has an older sister with a flower related name they wanted to keep the theme with Lily.
Lily is quite a bubbly and happy little girl. Mum says she an all round calm baby, who loves her Grampa Paul.
Lily’s proud grandparents are Paul and Claire Milner, and Lynzy and Billy McPhee.
Mum and dad would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Larbert hospital for all their support during the birth, as well as their family and friends for their support throughout the whole process.
*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.