Lily Corr (Pic: Submitted)

Lily Corr was born on January 19, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.26pm, weighing 7lb 7oz.

Dad Jordan Corr is 21, while mum Elizabeth Corr is 25. Lily has a big sister Rose, who is four and a big brother Damon who is three. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said her pregnancy was very calming to begin with, but with some struggles towards the end. When it came to the birth she said it was okay with it being an elective section with the use of forceps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum and dad chose the name Lily as because she has an older sister with a flower related name they wanted to keep the theme with Lily.

Lily is quite a bubbly and happy little girl. Mum says she an all round calm baby, who loves her Grampa Paul.

Lily’s proud grandparents are Paul and Claire Milner, and Lynzy and Billy McPhee.

Mum and dad would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Larbert hospital for all their support during the birth, as well as their family and friends for their support throughout the whole process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Send us an email to [email protected] with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.