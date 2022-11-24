Lillie Miller

Mum Paula Algeo, 20, is a stay at home mum, while dad Jason James Miller, 30, is a warehouse operative.

Lillie has two older sisters and an older brother.

The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said her pregnancy was “a walk in the park” apart from a scare at 16 weeks when she experienced bleeding. A private reassurance scan showed their little girl was fine.

Mum was induced and stayed in hospital for four days before being moved to the labour ward and having her waters broken. Lillie ended up being born by emergency c-section after hours of contractions and little progression.

Mum said she decided to call her Lillie two days before she was born. She said the name just came to her and she loved it. Mum said she had wanted Mai to be her middle name for months.

Mum said: “Lillie is the happiest little chubby girl ever, she’s always smiling at everyone and everything, her laugh is just magical. She’s our little princess and she knows it.”

Lillie’s proud grandparents are granny Sylvia Pearson and Nana Mandy Miller.

Mum would like to thank her mum for being there with her every step of her pregnancy and said she’s so happy her and Lillie have her in our lives.