Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot Lia Collier

Lia Collier

Mum Megan Binnie, 24, is a stay at home mum having previously been a care worker, while dad Lewis Collier, 27, is a full time stay at home dad.

Lia has two big sisters, Ellie and Lucy. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said she had a bad pregnancy with some complications along the way and Lia was born 18 days early. She said the birth itself was good, it was relaxed and quick.

Mum and dad chose the name as it was something different and they spelt it differently as they hadn’t seen the spelling before. Mum said it suited Lia when she first laid eyes on her.

Lia is such a happy, content baby who is always smiling and laughing and always babbling away to everyone. She’s showing her cheeky side already and mum says she has the best wee personality ever.

Lia’s proud grandparents are Kirsty Sloan and Michael Sloan.

Mum and dad would like to say a massive thank you to Megan’s mum who was with her throughout the pregnancy from the very start, and also thanks to all the midwives at the Larbert hospital.