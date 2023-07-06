News you can trust since 1845
Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot Lewis Day

Lewis Day was born on November 3, 2022 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 5.26am, weighing 6lb 14oz.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Lewis Day (Pic: submitted)

Mum Abbie Fraser is a hairdresser, while dad Keiran Day is a construction site manager. Lewis has a big brother called Memphis, who is four. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said her pregnancy was fine, but she was sick constantly. When it came to the birth she said there were complications but it all turned out well in the end.

Mum and dad looked for a boy’s name for months and months and didn't like any to go with the surname ‘day’. Then they heard someone say Lewis one day and they absolutely loved it.

Lewis is the happiest, cheekiest little boy ever, who brings joy to everyone.

His proud grandparents are Amanda and Paul Fraser, Donna Day and Andrew Day.

Mum would like to thank all their friends and family who have been there for Lewis right from the start.

*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature in our column, then get in touch. Email [email protected] with your name, daytime contact number and baby’s date of birth. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.

