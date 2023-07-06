Lewis Day (Pic: submitted)

Mum Abbie Fraser is a hairdresser, while dad Keiran Day is a construction site manager. Lewis has a big brother called Memphis, who is four. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said her pregnancy was fine, but she was sick constantly. When it came to the birth she said there were complications but it all turned out well in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad looked for a boy’s name for months and months and didn't like any to go with the surname ‘day’. Then they heard someone say Lewis one day and they absolutely loved it.

Lewis is the happiest, cheekiest little boy ever, who brings joy to everyone.

His proud grandparents are Amanda and Paul Fraser, Donna Day and Andrew Day.

Mum would like to thank all their friends and family who have been there for Lewis right from the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad