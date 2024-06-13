Kaci Clark (Pic: submitted)

Kaci Charlie Rennie Clark was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital during a snow storm on December 1, 2023.

The little one made her entrance to the world at 2.06pm, weighing 7lbs 2.5oz.

Kaci is the third child for Marty Clark and Kirsten Rennie. She has a big brother Kole, who is 13 and a sister Kali, who is eight.

Dad works as a chemical process operator at Syngenta in Grangemouth, while mum is a property agent for Liddle & Anderson Solicitors and Estate Agents in Bo’ness. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said the pregnancy was the best out of the three with hardly any sickness and it went pretty quickly. Kaci was born by a planned c-section. Mum said it went well, there was a relaxed atmosphere and she came into the world while Last Christmas played on the radio.

Choosing her name, mum and dad liked a few names, but both agreed on Kaci. Mum of course changed the spelling to match both hers and the other children’s names.

Mum said Kaci is calmer in nature to her hyper big sister Kali. She is more similar to Kole’s character in that way, but has the cutest, sweetest smile.

Kaci is a third grandchild for Jim and Norma Rennie and adored niece to Stephanie.

Kaci’s middle name is Charlie to remember her dad’s Grandpa Charles Clark who sadly passed away the year before they fell pregnant. Kirsten wishes her grandma Helen Christine and nana Annette Rennie could still be here to enjoy the love of Kaci entering the world.