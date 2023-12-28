Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot John Cairns
Mum Laura Paterson, 27, is currently volunteering at a local community cafe while being a full time mum. Dad John Thomas Cairns, 34, is a forklift driver. John has a big sister, Lily Stevenson, 4, who lives with him at home in Grangemouth and who he absolutely adores. He also has another big sister, Aria, who he’s not met.
Mum said the pregnancy was fine at the beginning, before the sickness hit and she was sick constantly. However, overall she said it was a good healthy pregnancy with no concerns or complications.
Mum and dad chose John’s name as it’s after his dad who is also named after his dad. They wanted to keep the tradition going. His middle name Drew is from mum’s uncle Drew who sadly passed away and didn’t get the chance to meet either of her kids so she wanted to continue to hold him close to their hearts and it fitted perfectly with John’s first and last name.
John’s a bubbly, happy content little boy. Mum says some of his cheekier side is coming out now as he grows, but overall he’s just the “most perfect little guy ever”.
John’s proud grandparents are nana Christine Paterson and papa John Cairns.
Mum would like to thank her mum, Christine, for being a huge support throughout both births of her children. She said if her mum hadn’t been there she doesn’t think she would have been able to stay as calm as she did to ensure both kids arrived into this world calm and relaxed. She also thanked her for her continued support when they got home.