Jayden Watson

Mum Natasha Arnott, 24, is a student and cleaner, while dad Grant Watson, 25, is a delivery driver. Jayden has a big brother Joshua. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said the pregnancy was hard at the start with sickness, and after that she had really bad back and pelvic pain. When it came to the birth, mum was in labour from the Thursday but didn’t know until she went for a growth scan on the Friday as Jayden was measuring bigger than normal. She gave birth to Jayden on the Saturday morning.

Mum and dad chose the name Jayden after going through a list of names with Auntie Emma starting with ‘J’ to keep him the same as Josh.

Jayden is a happy content baby boy who is always smiling at everything.

His proud grandparents are Andrew and Allison Watson, Claire and Jake Vanderster and Ian Arnott.

Mum and dad would like to thank the midwives that helped deliver Jayden. They would also like to thank his grandparents for everything they have helped with, as well as his great grans, aunties, uncles and friends.

