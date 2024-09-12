Jax Beswick (pic: submitted)

Jax Michael Beswick was born on February 10, 2024 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 12.52pm, weighing 4lb 5oz.

Mum Mhairi MacDonald, 23, is a terminal administrator for the railway, while dad Rennie Beswick, 23, is a construction operative.

The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said besides the 24/7 sickness her pregnancy was good for the most part. However, they ran into some issues towards the end which resulted in Jax being born prematurely at only 32 weeks and having to spend the first month of his life in NICU.

Mum and dad chose the name as they both liked the name Jax. His middle name, Michael, is after Mhairi’s late grandfather Michael Corbett who sadly passed away just a month before she fell pregnant.

Mum said that despite Jax’s rough start to life he is the happiest baby ever. He is always laughing and smiling and loves spending time with his family.

Jax is the first grandchild for Iain and Pauline MacDonald.

Mum and dad would like to thank all the midwives and nurses that helped mum deliver Jax into the world safely. They’d also like to thank all the amazing nurses in the NICU at Forth Valley Royal and their close family for all the support at the beginning of Jax’s life.

