James Ramsay (pic: submitted)

James Thomas Ramsay was born on November 3, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.13pm, weighing 6lb 11oz.

Dad James Ramsay, 24, is a customer service advisor, while mum Amy Mclaren, 23, is a nursery teacher. James has a big sister, Ellah-Rose who is two and a half, and two doggy siblings, Zeus and Coco. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said her pregnancy with James was amazing and she loved feeling him every day as he was a kicker which she hadn’t experienced the first time round with her little girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it came to the birth, mum had a planned c-section which she said was a great experience and she recovered quickly from it.

Mum and dad couldn’t decide on a name. They both liked James as it has a family connection, but mum liked Tommy or Jamie. They ended up agreeing to use both James’ dad’s and Amy’s papa’s name as the middle name.

Mum says James is a proper little character who loves making lots and lots of noise. He always has a smile on his face and is loving trying lots of different food.

James’ proud grandparents are Stacey Allison, Margaret Ramsay and Tommy Ramsay. His great grandparents are Tom Allison, Mary Allison and Alice Findlay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad would like to thank all of their friends and family for the support for their growing family and for all the help while mum was recovering after James’ birth.