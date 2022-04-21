Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot Isla Hyndman

Isla Hyndman

Mum Pamela Hyndman, 33, works for Asda, while dad Steven Hyndman, 37 is an HGV driver.

Isla has two big sisters, Sophie, who is 12, and Annabelle who is eight.

The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said her pregnancy was good until near the end when she had high blood pressure.

Isla arrived two and a half weeks early, but mum says the birth was good and quick.

Mum and dad chose the name Isla as it was a name they both liked, and her big sisters loved it.

Isla is an amazing happy baby who is always smiling to whoever talks to her.

Her proud grandparents are Susan and Alan Lister, and Jennifer and Ian Hyndman.

Mum and dad would like to thank the maternity ward and staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their help and support in delivering Isla safely.