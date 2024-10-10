Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot Isla Ashe
Mum Joanne Hamilton, 29, is a service manager, while dad Gary Ashe, 32, is a service engineer. The family live in Grangemouth with their dog, Bailey.
Mum said the pregnancy was “hard and long”. She was considered a high risk pregnancy due to a problem with her placenta so she was at the hospital every week for monitoring.
When it came to the birth though, mum said she “loved it”. She was induced and was only in labour for six hours.
Mum and dad chose the name from a name picker app. It was one of the first girl’s names they had seen.
Isla is very funny and cheeky. She is always wanting food and then gives it to the dog.
Isla’s proud grandparents are Pamela Hamilton and Fiona and Andrew Ashe.
Mum would like to thank all the midwives at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. She said: “Everyone was amazing. It was such a positive experience.”
*If you’ve recently had a new addition to the family and would like them to feature as our baby of the week, then get in touch. Send us an email with your name, contact number and baby’s date of birth to [email protected]. Please note, babies should be less than six months old at the time of entering.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.