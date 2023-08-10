Harriet Dunsmore (pic: submitted)

Mum Danielle Dunsmore, 34, is a teaching assistant. Harriet is her rainbow baby after she suffered a miscarriage a few years ago.

Mum said the pregnancy was “very stressful” for various reasons. She suffered sickness throughout the pregnancy and ended up in hospital getting fluids. At the beginning of the pregnancy she had a scare as staff thought she was possibly ectopic. She had a bleed at around 18 weeks, but baby was thankfully okay. Despite it all, she said she still enjoyed being pregnant.

Mum was induced two weeks before her due date due to lack of movement, but Harriet didn’t make her appearance until five days later. Harriet was born with the help of forceps in the end as she was getting too distressed. Mum said: “I cried with pure happiness at finally meeting my daughter. It’s a moment I will forever remember about my labour.”

Mum chose the name Harriet as she said she wanted something “classy and traditional”. When the name popped into her head one day she knew it was perfect. Her family had a westie called Harry who passed and mum adored him. She said: “I just know he would have loved my daughter so out of a list of possible names I chose Harriet as a tribute to him.” Harriet’s middle name Danielle is after her mum and Lilibet is for Danielle’s mum Elizabeth and her late grandad John Bruce who called her mum Lilibet.

Harriet is the most content, happiest baby. She is constantly smiling and telling stories.

Her proud grandparents are Nana Elizabeth Dunsmore and Grandy Brian Dunsmore.