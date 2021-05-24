Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot Grayson Fallon

Grayson Fallon

Mum Kelly Cryans, 21, is a stay at home mum, while dad Ian Fallon is a line operator at Bakkavor. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said the birth pregnancy was good.

She said the birth was tiring. Her contractions started at 11pm on December 3, she went to the hospital at 9am the following morning, before she had a water birth.

After Grayson was born mum delivered two giant blood clots the size of his head along with the placenta.

Grayson is a funny little man, he flirts with all the nurses when at the hospital and doctor’s appointments.

Mum said: “He can always put a smile on your face even when you’re feeling down.”

Grayson’s proud grandparents are Keith Cryans, Delphine Payne, Hugh Fallon and Alison Robertson.

Mum Kelly would like to thank her partner Ian for always being there to help her and putting up with her during her bad days.

She’d also like to thank her dad Keith for taking her back and forth to appointments, for being there during the pregnancy and also for helping look after the little man so mum and dad can have some rest.

She added: “We really do appreciate everything he’s done for us.”