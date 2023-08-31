Freddie Duncan (pic: Freddie Duncan)

Mum Lauren Buchanan is a line operator at Bakkavor Salads, while dad Sandy Duncan is hygiene team leader at Bakkavor Salads. Freddie has a big brother, Finn, who will be two in November. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said the pregnancy was great from start to finish and she only had a little heartburn. When it came to the birth she said it was very quick. She was only in labour for around six hours from start to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum and dad chose the name Freddie as it reminded Sandy of his dad who sadly passed away when he was around seven years old. His middle names are after Lauren’s granda and papa.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie is full of beans, always smiling and giggling away.

His proud grandparents are Robert Buchanan, Shirley Buchanan and Julie Forrest.

Mum and dad would like to thank the midwife looking after them whilst they were in the labour ward at the hospital. Mum said: “She was brilliant from start to finish. I can’t remember her name unfortunately.”