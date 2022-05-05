Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot Finn Rock

Finn Rock

Mum Isla Johnston, 29, is a staff nurse working in a forensic mental health secure care clinic, while dad Damien Rock, 26, is an insurance advisor for Aviva.

Finn is their first baby. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum says her pregnancy was relatively okay however towards the end Finn decided to stop moving quite often so she attended for growth scans and reduced movement monitoring. At a growth scan on October 1, they found out Finn looked to have stopped growing since the scan three weeks earlier and mum had lost amniotic fluid. She was 37 weeks and six days gestation and was booked in for an induction the following day. Mum’s waters broke on the fourth and after a relatively easy labour Finn was born that evening.

Mum and dad chose Finn’s name as it is on the list of Scottish Heritage names and it was also the only name they could both completely agree on. Adam is in honour of one of mum’s grandads, and Reg in honour of one of Damien’s grandads.

Finn is a happy, contented little boy with a cheeky and wild streak in him. He loves being around people telling stories.

His proud grandparents are Tom and Nicola Johnston and Lynne Thompson and Sean Rock.