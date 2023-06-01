Ethan Parke

Mum Megan Parke is 24, while dad Kieran Thompson is 27. They are both support workers. Ethan has a big brother, Mason. The family live in the old town in Grangemouth.

Mum said she had a pretty easy pregnancy and didn’t have much morning sickness, however towards the end she had to have a few scans as Ethan was measuring big.

Dad picked the name Ethan as he really liked it. His middle name is after his nanny and pops as it is their surname.

Mum said Ethan is such a chilled out, relaxed baby who is happy and just smiles all the time.

His proud grandparents are Claire Parke, David Parke, Lorna Thompson and Stevie Wilsdon.

Mum would like to thank her own mum and dad for how much they helped her through her pregnancy and after the birth as she had a c-section and couldn’t do much. Mum ended up back in hospital two weeks after Ethan was born as she had an infection in her scar – her mum and dad watched him for the two days she was in. She added: “I can’t thank them enough for everything they do for me and Ethan.”

