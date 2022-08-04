Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot Ellah-Rose Ramsay

Ellah-Rose Ramsay

Dad James Ramsay, 23, is a landscape gardener, while mum Amy Mclaren, 21, is a nursery teacher.

Ellah- has two doggy siblings, Jaxon and Coco. The family live in Grangemouth.

Mum said her pregnancy was good although she was sick nearly through the whole thing, but she loved feeling Ellah move every day.

Mum went to hospital on December 7 to be induced, but things didn’t go to plan and Ellah ended up being born by emergency c-section.

Mum and dad couldn’t decide on a name they both liked. Mum liked the name Ella but wanted to make it different and add an ‘h’, so that’s why they chose Ellah-Rose.

Ellah’s character is cheeky, she loves making lots and lots of noise and she always has a smile on her face.

Her proud grandparents are Stacey Allison, Margaret and Tommy Ramsay, and her proud great grandparents are Alice Findlay, Mary and Tom Allison.

Mum and dad would like to thank both sides of the family for being so supportive and loving towards Ellah, who loves all her crazy family lots.