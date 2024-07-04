Connor Crossan (pic: submitted)

Connor Michael Crossan was born on December 22, 2023 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 3.59am, weighing 9lb 1oz.

Mum Abbie Georgeson, 25, is a development coach at Prudential, while dad Connor Crossan, 27, is a car valeter. The family live in Grangemouth. Connor has one big sister from her dad’s previous relationship.

Mum said the pregnancy was fantastic even though she was sick in both the first and second trimesters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it came to the birth, she was in labour for three days and ended up having to have an emergency section as Connor was stuck. He arrived safely into the world 13 days after his due date.

Connor is named after his dad and his middle name is from Abbie’s dad. The name runs in the family with Abbie’s grandad, dad and brother all named Michael and her two brothers also have sons with middle name Michael too.

Mum said Connor is so funny, super loud and cheeky.

His proud grandparents are Nana Elaine Georgeson, Grandad Michael Georgeson, Nannie Tina Georgeson and Gran Linda Crossan.

Mum said she would like to thank the staff who helped her during her five day stay in hospital as well as her partner Connor and mum Elaine who supported her throughout labour. She also added her thanks to all the grandparents for their support, adding: “couldn’t do it without our wee village”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad