Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot Aria Craig
Mum Leigh Craig, 24, is an early years practitioner, while dad Ryan Craig, 24, is a customer service advisor.
The family live in Grangemouth.
Mum said her pregnancy was good. She had a little sickness at the start and reduced movements towards the end, but said overall it was fine.
When it came to the birth, mum was induced on the Sunday night and Aria was born on the Wednesday afternoon. Mum said the labour was six hours so quite quick.
The name Aria was the only girl’s name that mum and dad both liked. Her middle names Katie and Margaret are after her great grans.
Aria is a very happy baby who is always laughing and smiling. Mum says she is so chilled out and is happy when playing with her favourite toys and going to the park.
Her proud grandparents are nana Edna Howieson, papa Gary Howieson, granny Sarah Craig and pops Andrew Craig. Aria also has four great grans – Irene, Edna, Margaret and Sandra – and two great grandads, Ian and Tom.
Mum said she would like to thank her mum and dad for all their help with Aria and “for everything they do for us all”. She also thanked the midwives and hospital staff that looked after them and brought Aria into the world safely.
