Baby of the week: Grangemouth tot Annie Couser
Annie Pearl Couser was born on July 29, 2021 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 9.50am.
Dad Alan Couser, 44, is an offshore engineer, while mum Jenna Beattie, 30, works in floral design.
Annie has two big sisters – Billie, aged four and two-year-old Ally.
The family live in Grangemouth.
Mum said she kept well throughout her pregnancy and she was induced with Annie, who was delivered five weeks early.
Annie is named after Jenna’s gran, Anne Charleston, and great gran Pearl Fairclough.
Annie is the boss of the house already. She loves being with her sisters and is desperate to get on the move with them.
Her proud grandparents are Denise and Billy Beattie, Shirley Couser, Anne and Alex Charleston and Fay Couser.
Mum and dad would like to thank everyone at Forth Valley Royal and the diabetic specialist team.